BEN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 21

The Bengal Warriors lock horns with the Patna Pirates in the 21st match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, October 15, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Pirates haven't started well this season and remain winless in three matches, with one tie and two defeats. Their defense has looked a bit weak in the last two matches, with the raiding partnership of Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar yet to strike gold.

The Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, have bounced back from a defeat to register successive victories. Their defending has been robust and solid, with Maninder Singh delivering on the raiding front.

BEN vs PAT Match Details

The two sides meet in the final match of a tripleheader at 09.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W L

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L D

BEN vs PAT Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insaman S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 21

Raider - Maninder Singh

There isn't much needed to justify this selection. Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh is among the most consistent raiders in the league and has a good chance of picking up a Super 10 in pretty much every match he plays in.

Defender - Vaibhav Garje

At 9.5 credits, Bengal Warriors cover defender Vaibhav Garje is a handy budget option to enable more expensive selections elsewhere on your team.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Pirates' left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is listed as an all-rounder on Dream11. Last season's best defender didn't have a great start to his PKL 9 campaign. However, he should bounce back strongly and will look to get a High 5 in this one.

BEN vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Girish Maruti Ernak

Left corner Girish Ernak has made a terrific start to the season for the Bengal Warriors, scoring 14 tackle points in three matches. He looks set to pick up more points against the Pirates and should be a safe captaincy option.

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is averaging nearly ten raid points per match so far, with 29 points in three games. The Bengal captain is one of the safest captaincy options to back.

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 21

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Maninder Singh Girish Maruti Ernak Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Vaibhav Garje

BEN vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

