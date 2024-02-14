BEN vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 14, 2024

Bengal Warriors (BEN) will face Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the 11th Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, February 14.

Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan met during the Pune leg, where the latter won by a massive 49-19 margin.

Maninder Singh was the top raider from the Warriors with seven points while Shubham Shinde earned two points from a tackle and touchpoint. Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri, and Mohammadreza Shadlu earned a High-5 each. Abinesh Nadarajan also executed four successful tackles. Mohit Goyat was the star raider with nine raid points and two tackle points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Gaurav Khatri (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Gaurav Khatri of Puneri Paltan (credits: PKL)

With four High-5s and a notable average of 3.16, Gaurav Khatri has been one of the top five defenders with the most successful tackles (59). He executed two successful tackles in the previous game against the Thalaivas and also earned two raid points.

Gaurav has already secured a High-5 against the Bengal Warriors this season and will eye to grab another in the upcoming BEN vs PUN Dream11 match.

#2 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 13.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar scored five points in the last game, comprising four raid points and two tackle points. He is looking in good shape in the last five games, scoring 38 raid points and seven tackle points, including two Super-10s.

Aslam had claimed his solitary High-5 against the Warriors from three successful tackles including two Super tackles. He also scored five raid points.

Given his recent form, he will be a great all-round option for the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs PUN Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 16.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu has been in exceptional form this season, leading the most tackle points leaderboard with 78 points from 77 successful tackles. He executed six successful tackles in the last game against the Tamil Thalaivas.

He has also accumulated 27 raid points, including two Super raids.

During the reverse fixture against the Warriors this season, the right-corner defender had bagged a High-5 from six fair tackles.

With eight High-5s, the joint-highest in the league, Shadlu is a prime choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your BEN vs PUN Dream11 teams.

