BEN vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 78

The Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will go head-to-head in the 78th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, November 14, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

While the Warriors are coming off a commanding 46-27 win over the Gujarat Giants despite resting their first-choice corner defenders, it was agony for Paltan who suffered a thrilling defeat on Derby Day against U Mumba.

Super 10s for both Shrikant Jadhav and Maninder Singh combined with a more than satisfactory performance from Surender Nada and Sakthivel R in the corners saw the Warriors romp to a win. Meanwhile, the Paltan corners completely blanked against U Mumba, with a rare bad outing for Fazel Atrachali headlining their defensive woes. However, Mohit Goyat's Super 10 and tackle points kept them in the hunt.

BEN vs PUN Match Details

The Warriors and Paltan will clash in the first match of the doubleheader at 07:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 78

Date and Time: November 14, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

BEN vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak/Surender Nada, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde/Sakthivel R.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 78

Raider - Mohit Goyat

While he might not be getting as many raid points as Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat is certainly matching the Bengal Warriors captain when it comes to Dream11 points. His higher ratio of touchpoints to bonuses and his tendency to chip in with tackle points makes him a top option to pick.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel will be determined to make up for his blank in the previous match and register some tackle points in this one.

All-Rounder - Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda has really had an unpredictable season, but this could be one of the games he really gets in the zone. He's really the only player among all-rounders who has a very high points ceiling and is worth taking a punt on.

BEN vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Mohit Goyat

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 78

Player Name Mohit Goyat Maninder Singh Aslam Inamdar Fazel Atrachali Girish Maruti Ernak

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Lots of teams are resting and rotating players and as a result, we might get some budget starters who'll enable us to include more premium picks. When we're choosing budget players, I'll always go for defenders over raiders, with Sakthivel and Surender Nada being the biggest examples of why to do that.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Sakthivel R.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Monu Goyat, and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Vaibhav Garje, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Monu Goyat, and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Mohit Goyat. | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

Poll : 0 votes