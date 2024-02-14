BEN vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 121

The Bengal Warriors (BEN) and the Puneri Paltan (PUN) face off in the final match of the Kolkata leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, February 14, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Warriors have had a reasonably good home leg so far, recovering well from the defeat to the Gujarat Giants to register two wins on the trot. Their most recent victory was a 46-34 one against U Mumba, with captain Maninder Singh registering a Super 10, ably supported by Nitin Kumar and Vishwas S.

Meanwhile, the Paltan have confirmed their spot in the top two with their dominant 56-29 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. With not much else to play for apart from the battle for the top spot with Jaipur, they may opt to rest and rotate their starting lineup, but if they don't do so, this could be a tough outing for Bengal.

BEN vs PUN Match Details

Match: BEN vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 121

Date and Time: February 14, 2024; 9 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sanket Sawant.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 121

Raider - Mohit Goyat

After a string of bad outings, Mohit Goyat seems to have regained his form, and it's showing in his Dream11 hauls in the last couple of matches. With his ability to chip in with 2-3 tackle points and pick up plenty of touch points, he's a wonderful Dream11 raider when he's on song, and he certainly edges Maninder Singh in that regard.

Defender - Gaurav Khatri

Gaurav Khatri in the Paltan right corner is one of the highest point-scoring Dream11 defenders in the league, and he's sure to haul big in this match, both due to tackle points and the Paltan pushing all-outs.

Since the prices are pretty high for this game, budget enablers like Sanket Sawant and Harsh Lad could come in handy.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the only all-rounder who's a must-have, although Aslam Inamdar comes a close second. Nitin Kumar is a pretty good all-rounder, and those looking to go differential could select him over Aslam.

BEN vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar/Shubham Shinde

Mohit Goyat

Four Must-Picks for BEN vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 121

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Shubham Shinde/Vaibhav Garje

BEN vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

While the Bengal Warriors have a lot more riding on this than the Paltan, with a defeat seeing them getting knocked out of playoffs, a full-strength Pune side should comfortably win this, at least, on paper.

The high-scoring Bengal raiders could be kept quiet by the Pune defense, so investing in both Nitin Kumar and Maninder could be risky. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is once again the best captaincy option, but Mohit Goyat is back in the conversation for it too.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant, and Gaurav Khatri.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar.

BEN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Mohit Goyat.