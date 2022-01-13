BEN vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 51

The 51st match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will feature defending champions Bengal Warriors and the Surjeet Singh-led Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas will start as the favorites to win this contest.

Surjeet Singh and his men are currently fourth in the points table with 27 points to their name from eight matches. The Chennai-based franchise have not lost any of their last five encounters.

Meanwhile, defending champions Bengal are in a slump after winning their first two games. The Warriors are in the 10th position on the points table at the moment, having earned only 17 points from eight outings.

The Thalaivas will be high on confidence heading into this match, having defeated the Haryana Steelers in their last match. A splendid performance from the defenders helped the Thalaivas beat the Steelers by a scoreline of 45-26.

The Warriors do not have any momentum on their side. They are currently on a two-match losing streak, including a 17-point defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their most recent fixture.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 51, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 13, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas

Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Manjeet, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Sahil Singh.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Mohit, K. Prapanjan, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: K Prapanjan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surjeet Singh, Rinku Narwal, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, K. Prapanjan, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee