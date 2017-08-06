Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Warriors hand UP Yoddhas their first loss of the season?

by Vidhi Shah News 06 Aug 2017, 11:12 IST

Both the teams are coming off wins from their respective last matches

The 16th match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will witness a key Zone B encounter wherein Bengal Warriors will clash against UP Yoddha at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

Both the teams are coming off wins from their respective last matches, while the Yoddha just humbled the Bengaluru Bulls yesterday, the Bengal Warriors defeated the Telugu Titans back in Hyderabad.

This will be the second match of the Warriors in the fifth season and similar to the first encounter, the team would like its key raiders, Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee, to come to the party for the duo together amassed 19 points in their 24-30 scoreline against the Titans. The defence, however, manned by the captain Surjeet Singh, needs to buckle up as they were not up to the mark, including the likes of Ran Singh and Srikanth Tewthia.

The UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are a well-balanced side and the factor behind their consecutive wins has been an all-round display on the mat with each player contributing to the score sheet. Nitin Tomar fell short of just one point to claim a Super-10 against the Bulls.

While Rishank Devadiga notched up 5 important points before leaving the court owing to a minor injury, Surender Singh came on and clinched 3 points for the team. The defence led by the veteran Jeeva Kumar amassed 9 points with young Nitesh Kumar and Pankaj coming to the fore.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas match prediction

If the Bengal team has to be kept at bay, the defence of the Yoddha has to perform in a manner similar to what they've been doing with an aim to relegate the likes of Maninder and Jang Kun Lee to the bench for the maximum amount of time. On the flipside, the raiding quartet of Nitin Tomar, Rishank, Rajesh Narwal and Surender Singh will have to keep the scoreboard ticking.

For Bengal, the real challenge is to put up a formidable defensive wall and stop the front-line raiders in their tracks, an aspect which they seemed to lack in the last match against the Titans.

Thus, if one has to call the game, it would be in the favour of the UP Yoaddha for they've been playing as a cohesive unit all along, a feature which has not been evident so clearly when it comes to the Warriors.