Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

PKL 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls were impressive in the seventh season of PKL. Led by the 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat in offense, the team reached the semi-finals of PKL 7 but lost in that round to Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Bengaluru Bulls again have Randhir Singh Sehrawat as their head coach for PKL 8. Ahead of PKL Auction 2021, the Bengaluru Bulls retained two players from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) and three from the New Young Players (NYP) list. They have splurged a total of ₹4.05 crore to sign 15 players for PKL Season 8.

After parting ways with their former leader Rohit Kumar, the Bengaluru Bulls picked up the perfect support raider in Pawan Sehrawat in the auction. The Bulls went all out for Tamilnadu-based Chandran Ranjit and snapped him for a whopping ₹80 lakh on Day 2.

The Bulls were the most active franchise during the overseas auction when they added three international stars to the mix - Ziaur Rahman, Dong Geon Lee, and Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali.

Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat made sure the Bulls didn't lose the 'Bulldozer' as they used their FBM card to get Mahender Singh back at a decent ₹50 lakh.

Deepak Narwal was the most exciting buy for the Bangalore-based franchise on the third and final day of the auction. The Indian Railways star was picked up for a decent sum of ₹26.50 lakhs] by the side.

Let's take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls' squad and the cost of their players' signings for PKL Season 8.

Top 3 costliest players for Bengaluru Bulls

#1 Chandran Ranjit - ₹80 lakh

#2 Mahender Singh - ₹50 lakh

#3 Deepak Narwal - ₹26.50 lakh

Bengaluru Bulls full squad for PKL 8:

Players retained (5):

Saurabh Nandal, Banty, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran & Pawan Seharawat

Players bought (10):

Ziaur Rahman (Left cover defender) - ₹12.20 lakh

Dong Geon Lee (Raider) - ₹12.50 lakh

Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Raider) - ₹13 lakh

Mahender Singh (Left cover defender) - ₹50 lakh (FBM)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider) - ₹80 lakh

More GB (Raider) - ₹25 lakh

Deepak Narwal (Raider) - ₹26.50 lakh

Mayur Jagannath Kadam (Right cover defender) - ₹15 lakh

Ankit (Defender) - ₹10 lakh

Vikas (Defender) - ₹10 lakh

Edited by S Chowdhury