Bengaluru Bulls: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings

The Bulls would look forward to retaining their championship trophy.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 is just around the corner and the teams look all set to make this edition bigger and better than the previous ones.

The league comprises of 12 legs at the twelve home stadiums of the teams, and Hyderabad, the home of the Telugu Titans, is all set to host the inaugural leg of the competition this year.

All eyes this season would be on the reigning champions - Bengaluru Bulls. At the commencement of the previous season, Season 6, rarely anyone could have predicted a Bulls win. But the Bulls, although young and inexperienced on paper, covered it up with passion and energy on the mat.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, though a part of the PKL since season 3, announced himself on the Pro Kabaddi stage only in the last season. Undoubtedly the breakthrough star of the season, Pawan was one of the reasons, if not the primary one, behind the Bulls getting their hands on the trophy. His form would again play a substantial hand in the journey of the Bulls this season.

The defensive resources of the Bulls look quite fulfilled and coach, Randhir Singh, would have to make sure in the pre-season training and practice that they find a working defensive setup from the get-go, unlike in the past seasons where they had to experiment during the season to find the optimum combination.

Each team will play a total of 22 matches in the league stage, two matches against each team in the competition.

The Bulls open their campaign of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on the 20th July, Saturday, at 8:30 PM IST against the Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The home leg of the Bulls is scheduled to take place during the period between 31st August and 6th September at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls' schedule for PKL 2019