Bengaluru Bulls Schedule in 2023 Pro Kabaddi: Full list of fixtures of Bengaluru Bulls for PKL 10

The Bengaluru Bulls play their first match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday, October 5, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The PKL Season 6 winner has been a consistent presence in the PKL playoffs for quite a while now and finished 3rd on the points table last season despite that being their first season without talisman Pawan Sehrawat in quite a while. However, they were well beaten by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semi-finals.

Considering they have made the playoffs in the last four editions of the PKL and have assembled a solid squad heading into PKL 10, the Bulls should challenge for the title this time around as well. Let's take a look at their schedule in the upcoming edition of PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls schedule and fixture list for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

December 3: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 4 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 12 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 9: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Match 14 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Match 19 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 13: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 22 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 20: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 33 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 24: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 39 - SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 29: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 46 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

December 31: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 50 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 5: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 57 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Match 62 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 15: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 73 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 19: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 79 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 21: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 83 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 28: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 94 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

January 31: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 99 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 4: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Match 105 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 7: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Match 109 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 116 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 18: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 127 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

February 21: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 132 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Complete Bengaluru Bulls Squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Monu, Piotr Pamulak, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Neeraj Narwal, Sushil, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Rakshith, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Sunder, Yash Hooda, Md. Liton Ali, Aditya Powar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Ankit, Rohit Kumar, Ran Singh, and Sachin Narwal.