Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Pink Panthers

Will the Panthers be able to tame the Bulls in Lucknow?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 18 Aug 2017, 12:05 IST

Manjeet Chhillar (right) will captain the Jaipur side

Match No. 35 of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the Bengaluru Bulls taking the battle across to the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a part of the Inter Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Both the teams are coming into this encounter on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in Ahmedabad and will hence be on the hunt for a much-needed win.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

He leads the team by example and has been the main source of points for the team given his rampant raiding on the mat.

Ajay [Raider]

Ajay has the ability to thrive in pressure situations especially in the do-or-die raids which make him an ideal candidate to assist the attack.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

He has been quite impressive with his defensive prowess particularly the timing of executing key tackles.

Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]

A man with considerable playing experience in the PKL, Preetam's ability to step up in the defence and attack both make him an ideal inclusion in the starting seven.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

Ashish was retained by the Bulls ahead of the auctions in May and his performances in the defence and attack alike are a testament to this retention.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

The experienced campaigner is in charge of manning the defence of the side and is lethal with his ankle and back holds on rival raiders.

Kuldeep Singh [Left Corner Defender]

He notched up a High-5 with his tackles in the last match against Gujarat and thus has the might to keep the most threatening raiders at bay.

Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted line-up

Manjeet Chhillar [All-rounder]

The skipper of the side, Manjeet is touted as the best all-rounder in kabaddi and given his statistics, he is a major force to reckon with.

Nitin Rawal [Left Corner Defender]

The young gun has been quite impressive in the last couple of matches and is lethal in the corner position.

Jasvir Singh [Raider]

Jasvir is the man who will spearhead the attack for the Panthers with his combination of hasty and relaxed raids which often leaves the defence confused.

Tushar Patil [Raider]

The young gun has played under Manjeet at Puneri Paltan and thus is well aware of what the captain wants of him when on a raid.

Santhapanaselvam [All-rounder]

The new recruits' ability to perform in the defence and the attack adds to the team's depth and strength on the mat.

Somvir Shekhar [Right Cover Defender]

Somvir has also played under the aegis of Manjeet and thus the coordination will come to the fore when the two combine to execute tackles.

Pawan Kumar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit has been quite impressive in the capacity of a true frontline raider and has been pretty consistent with his points as well.