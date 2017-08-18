Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Bulls' charge last throughout the match to help them prevail over the Panthers?

Bulls defense needs to step up and for that Ravinder Pahal has to come good

Two teams desperately searching for a win to give their campaign a boost will lock horns in the inter zonal challenge of the PKL on Friday as fans will see Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls in action in the second game of the double header. While there is a huge difference in the number of matches the teams have played, what the teams are equal on are the number of unresolved issues at hand.

The Bulls have played enough to try and test most of their combinations and the answers don't seem to be arriving their way. The same can't be said for the Pink Panthers as they have just begun their campaign. Their performances, however, indicate they are already running out of gas as well as choices, which doesn't augur well for them at all with most of their campaign still left.

Jasvir Singh is clearly no more the raider who could stand in competition against the likes of Rohit Chaudhari or Rohit Kumar as he did in the previous seasons. It's not as much a case of him struggling as it is of him not arriving at all in Season 5. The Panthers captain Chhillar himself looks plagued by inconsistency, although it's too early to say that for this season.

For Bengaluru Bulls, it's a case of a slide that needs arresting. They started the tournament in a fashion not many expected them too but when they began to raise their fans hopes, they floundered. Match after match, they are losing it in the second half and seem to be unable to do anything about it. Their performance also shows how much a game of mental toughness kabaddi is.

The match would mean a lot for two second-take raiders - Ajay Kumar and Tushar Patil. There are no doubts about their talent. The translation of that, however, has been a problem for both. Ajay Kumar seems to wake up for a match and then go dormant again. Patil hasn't done anything of note yet and forced the team to substitute him on several occasions.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match prediction

It's tough to make a call in a match between two struggling teams. What can work in Bengaluru's favor is the good form of Rohit Kumar who is yet to show signs of slowing down. Manjeet Chhillar would need to be at his best to keep him down and it can come down to a battle between the two stalwarts of Pro Kabaddi.

Going by current form, Kumar might hold the edge over Chhillar and as a result of that his team will start as favorites. However, starting favorites is not enough for a team that has time and again squandered away advantage in the second half.