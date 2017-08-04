Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will the Bulls be able to win their first home match?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 04 Aug 2017, 12:42 IST

The Thalaivas lost to the Telugu Titans in their season opener

The Pro Kabaddi extravaganza will shift base to the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur, the home for the Bengaluru Bulls, wherein the first match will feature the hosts taking on the Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams are coming into this encounter on the back of mixed results from their last match against the Telugu Titans.

The Bengaluru Bulls put up a strong show against the Rahul Chaudhari led side and notched up a convincing win in their first match of the season. The mantle particularly rests on the frontline raiders in the likes of Rohit Kumar and Ajay to spearhead the attack and thereby keep the scoreboard ticking constantly for the side.

The youngest squad in the league in terms of average age has a well-equipped defensive unit with Ravinder Pahal in one corner and the presence of retained player, Ashish Kumar, alongside others like Mahender Singh and Sachin Kumar.

As for the Tamil Thalaivas, the side struggled on the debut in the Pro Kabaddi League when they lost to the Telugu Titans 32-27 in the very first match of the fifth season. The raiding duo of K. Prapanjan and Ajay Thakur amassed 13 points between them but they need to improve on the tally, with Ajay making sure that he is not relegated to the bench quite often in the capacity of the skipper.

The defense also put up a respectable show with Amit Hooda's tackles coming into effect wherein he was assisted by the experienced campaigner C. Arun. The major area of concern for the Thalaivas is the fact that they have a bank of untested talent in which they have showcased faith at the auctions, and it is these players who will have to come good for the team to go the distance against the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction

Going by the squads on paper, the Bengaluru Bulls definitely seem like the side that will come out on top against the Tamil Thalaivas given their all-round abilities. Moreover, they possess many players in their starting seven who have a considerable amount of playing experience in the Pro Kabaddi League unlike the young recruits of the Thalaivas.

The Tamil Nadu side rests on the shoulders of Ajay Thakur who alone cannot take the team forward unless he is supported by the others particularly against a defensively strong side. On the other end, they also face the risk of their own defense proving to the weak link against the rampant raiders of the Bulls. Thus, the prediction for the day is that the Bengaluru Bulls will start their home leg with a win.

