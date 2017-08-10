Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will the Tamil Thalaivas be able to account for revenge with a win against the Bulls?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 10 Aug 2017, 09:31 IST

Bengaluru Bulls are in great nick and will want to repeat their last win over Thalaivas

The last in the Nagpur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the home team Bengaluru Bulls clash against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium.

The Bengaluru Bulls won their match last night against the Bengal Warriors in quite a convincing manner and will thus be high on confidence ahead of this encounter. The last match for the Thalaivas was against the Bulls earlier on in the Nagpur leg wherein they lost that match by a narrow margin of just one point after staging a huge comeback.

The Bulls are captained by the young Rohit Kumar who has been impressive since the very first match and has led the team by example. Moreover, he is supported in the attack by Ajay who had his best match against the Warriors wherein he collected 8 points. The defence is manned by the experienced Ravinder Pahal who puts forth a formidable wall alongside young guns like Ashish Kumar and Mahendra Singh who were instrumental in the team's wins. The likes of Preetam Chhillar and Sachin Kumar, however, need to pull up their socks and contribute in a greater manner to the scoreline.

The Thalaivas, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the tournament and will be hoping to notch one up against the Bulls. India's star from the World Cup, Ajay Thakur is the lead raider and the captain of the new team and is assisted by the likes of K Prapanjan, Dong Geon Lee in the attack.

The defence includes the likes of Amit Hooda and C. Arun who are capable of putting forth a potent combination but have been unable to do so far. Young players like D. Pradap and Vijin Thangadurai have also stepped up in order to lend depth to the team.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls surely have the upper hand in this encounter given the form of their key players, their win from last night adding to their confidence and the advantage of playing on their home ground.

Rohit Kumar and Ajay will look to make the most of the weak links in the Thalaiva defence if given the opportunity. The only way out for the Tamil team to put a strong challenge is to embark on rampant raiding with the likes of Ajay Thakur and Prapanjan leading the way for the team.