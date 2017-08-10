Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Thalaivas

Can the Thalaivas tame the Bengaluru Bulls?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 10 Aug 2017, 10:13 IST

The last encounter between the teams saw Bulls win by one point

In match no. 22 of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Bengaluru Bulls will take the battle across to the Tamil Thalaivas at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

In the last match between these two teams, the Thalaivas lost the match by a narrow margin of one point despite staging a strong comeback.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

He leads the team by example and calmly marshals his troops on the mat, a characteristic which resembles Anup Kumar.

Ajay [Raider]

Ajay had his best match last night against the Bengal Warriors and will look to carry on from there.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

He has been quite impressive in the defence but needs to execute more tackles given his talent and timing.

Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]

Adds depth to the side given the ability to contribute in the defence and the attack alike.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

The player was retained by the Bulls ahead of the auctions in May and has time and again proved his worth.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

The man is capable of executing the most lethat tackles and holds which makes him a key player in the starting seven.

Sachin Kumar [Left Corner Defender]

He needs to step up in the defence given the amount of opportunities he has been given by the coach.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur [Raider]

The captain of the side, he does not only have lead the team but also spearhead the attack by scoring major raid points.

K Prapanjan [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit has been quite impressive in the initial matches and should be able to carry through the form.

D. Pradap [All-rounder]

He has given glimpses of his talent and should look to showcase the same in the forthcoming matches.

Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]

The defensive stalwart has not looked as lethal as he was last season and it is due time that he comes good for the Thalaivas.

C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]

With playing experience by his side, Arun should be a force to reckon with in the defence of the Thalaivas.

Dong Geon Lee [Raider]

He was given a chance in the last match where he came on as a substitute and amassed three valuable points.

Vijin Thangadurai [Right Cover Defender]

The young gun needs to step up in the defence with some key tackle and holds that would power his team across the finish line.