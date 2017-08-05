Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P Yoddha: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Yoddha

Can Rohit Kumar's troops keep the Yoddha attack at bay?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 05 Aug 2017, 13:04 IST

Rohit Kumar will look to build on his fine run

The 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the home team Bengaluru Bulls going into battle against the Yoddhas from UP at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur. Both the teams are high on confidence post a win in their last match, wherein the Bulls surpassed the Thalaivas by a narrow margin of one point whilst the UP Yoddhas humbled the Telugu Titans 18-31. Thus, the encounter on hand is likely to be closely fought one wherein an easy win will not be handed by any of the two teams.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

With two successive Super 10's, the skipper is quite evidently leading his team by example and will look to win by a margin in this match.

Ajay [Raider]

The second in-charge for the attack, Ajay was a bit off colour in the match against Thalaivas but will be keen to return to form.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

The young gun has been one of the keys to the Bulls' success story so far, he picked up a High-5 in the last match and has proved his worth as a defender.

Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]

Considerable playing experience on his part will come to the fore not only in terms of attack but also when he mans the defense.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

He came into his own in the match against Thalaivas with 6 points and will look to carry on from there.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

He may not have amassed the points, but his presence on the mat is itself a threat to the approaching raiders.

Sachin Kumar [Left Corner Defender]

One player who has to still prove his worth in terms of executing the key tackles and blocks on the rival raiders.

U.P Yoddha predicted lineup

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

The captain with the most expensive price tag was in decent form but the team would like for him to go rampant while raiding.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

Spearheading the attack from the other end, Rishank is a key man for the success of the Yoddhas given his raiding prowess.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

His USP is the ability to shine in the attack as well as the defence as and when the situation calls for it, which adds to the teams' advantage.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

The experienced campaigner marshals the troops to put up a defensive stronghold against the opposition.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

The third choice raider for the team is as good as the frontline ones, for he plays his height to advantage and can amass points in heaps.

Nitesh Kumar [Right Corner Defender]

Another young defender who showcased his mettle in the first match against the Titans by scoring a High-5.

Santhosh BS [Left Corner Defender]

Given the lack of an option for a left corner, he can make the position his own and cement his place in the team on the back of a good performance.

