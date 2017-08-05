Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P Yoddha: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will the mighty UP Yoddha be able to tame the Bengaluru Bulls?

Preview 05 Aug 2017

Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to pull off a morale-boosting win

In the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, it will be the home team, Bengaluru Bulls, taking the battle across to the new entrants into the kabaddi fold, UP Yoddha, at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

Both the teams are coming into this encounter on the back of wins and will be hoping to continue in the same manner.

The Bengaluru Bulls played against the Tamil Thalaivas last night and managed to win by just one point despite leading 23-8 at half time. It was the skipper Rohit Kumar who led by example, picking up his second successive Super 10 while Ajay seemed a bit off colour on the day. The defence came good with the likes of Ashish Kumar and young gun Mahender Singh combining well alongside the experienced Ravinder Pahal.

UP, on the other hand, are a team that put on an all-round display in their first match with most of the players contributing in some manner. The raiding department boasts of stalwarts in the likes of Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga who lead from either side of the mat while they are assisted ably by Rajesh Narwal, Mahesh Goud and Surender Singh. The defence is primarily manned by Jeeva Kumar who has the young Nitesh Kumar to support him, and he gave a glimpse of his abilities by notching up a High-5 in the first match against the Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha match prediction

Essentially, it should be a raid fest of sorts with the best raiders in the business taking to the mat in the likes of Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga for UP, and Rohit Kumar and Ajay for the Bulls. Thus, the team with the better defensive unit could be the one taking home the points! Bengaluru Bulls should avoid giving away any free points like they did against the Thalaivas, allowing them to stage a comeback, for if they do so, the Yoddha will come out all guns blazing and definitely leave no stone unturned in their attempts to get the win.

This match is a difficult one to call given the balance and depth on both the sides, however, the Yoddha seem at a slight advantage with all of their players in form and contributing to the scoreline. This is what could ultimately power them to a win against the hosts.