BLR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 8, 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) and Dabang Delhi K.C (DEL) are set to square off in the 11th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday at 8 pm IST.

The Bengaluru Bulls had a tough start to their ongoing PKL season, losing their first match against Gujarat Giants by a score of 31-34. They also faced a narrow defeat in the following game against Bengal Warriors, losing by 30-32. Despite performing well in both halves and securing 14 raid points, 11 tackle points, and one all-out, they fell short by a couple of points.

Bharat emerged as their top raider with six points, followed by Neeraj Narwal with five. Vishal played a crucial role as their main defender, executing four successful tackles.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi had a challenging start to their PKL campaign, losing their opening game to Tamil Thalaivas by a score of 31-42. The Thalaivas dominated both halves, and Delhi struggled to secure points primarily through raiding. Their defense faltered, earning only five points in total.

Naveen Kumar was the top raider for Delhi with 14 points, followed by Ashu Malik with nine. Himmat Antil and Vishal Bharadwaj each executed two successful tackles.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat trying to escape against Warrior's defense (credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda has showcased an impressive performance in the two games for the Bengaluru Bulls. With 11 raid points from 10 successful raids and having contributed to two successful tackles, he has displayed versatility on the mat. Overall, Bharat boasts an impressive 52% raid successful rate with an average of 8.44.

So, considering his all-round performance, he would be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain for your BLR vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Neeraj Narwal (BLR) - 14.0 credits

Neeraj Narwal in action (credits: PKL)

Neeraj Narwal has indeed been a key player for the Bengaluru Bulls, showcasing his all-round skills effectively. He has claimed six touch points in two games, including a Super raid. Additionally, his defensive prowess is evident, having executed three successful tackles—one in the first game and two in the previous match.

His overall track record with 154 raid points and 29 tackle points in 49 matches further solidifies his reputation. Neeraj's versatile contributions make him a standout player for your BLR vs DEL Dream11 team.

#1 Naveen Kumar (DEL) - 16.0 credits

Naveen Kumar in action (credits: PKL)

Last season, Naveen Kumar concluded his campaign with an impressive tally of 254 raid points, achieving three Super raids and 16 Super 10s. This season, he has kicked off on a positive note, securing a Super 10 in the opening game. Naveen claimed 14 raid points in 10 successful raids out of 22.

Overall, with a notable 11.02 average raid points, Naveen stands out as the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs DEL Dream11 teams.

