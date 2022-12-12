BLR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 1

The Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, December 13, at the ‘Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The Bulls finished third in the points table, picking up 74 points in 22 matches, with 13 wins, eight defeats, and one tie. Star raider Bharat has been their best performer so far, scoring 257 raid points, second only to Arjun Deshwal.

While it's nowhere close to the points scored by Ankush or Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, the Bulls' corner defenders Aman and Saurabh Nandal have also had a good tournament.

Meanwhile, it was a much closer shave for Dabang Delhi KC, who sneaked into the playoffs after a tie in their final league stage game. They finished in sixth place with ten wins, ten losses, and two ties.

Naveen Kumar has undoubtedly been their best performer this season. However, the side will also be relying heavily on the all-round abilities of Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik to support Naveen.

BLR vs DEL Match Details

The two sides clash in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 1

Date and Time: December 13, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: 'Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: L W W L W

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: D W L D L

BLR vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Sachin Narwal, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Mahender Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal Lather, and Dipak.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 1

Raider- Bharat

Bharat has been incredibly consistent for the Bengaluru Bulls this season and you can expect him to deliver when it most matters for his side.

Defender - Vijay Malik

At 12 credits, Vijay Malik is the all-rounder you can easily include in your Dream11 teams. He's a low-key must-have in my opinion.

All-Rounder - Dipak

Similar to Vijay, Dipak is a budget-friendly defender who has played himself into Delhi's starting lineup. He's a handy enabler to allow you to pick more expensive players.

BLR vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Naveen Kumar

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 1

Player Name Vijay Malik Bharat Naveen Kumar Saurabh Nandal Aman

BLR vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

This is a difficult game to call and even tougher to set a Dream11 team for. I have a feeling that Dabang Delhi KC could get a win here despite not being in the best run of form if all three of their raiders fire.

Bharat and Naveen Kumar are big-game players and I won't go for anyone other than them for captaincy.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Mahender Singh, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Vishal, Saurabh Nandal, and Dipak.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Bharat.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

