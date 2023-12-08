BLR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 12

The Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the first fixture of the Bengaluru leg of PKL 10 on Friday, December 8, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Both teams are winless so far, with the home side playing twice and losing close games against the Gujarat Giants and the Bengal Warriors. Bharat Hooda had a poor game against Bengal, but it was his brief period of resurgence in the second half that got Bengaluru into the game. However, their opponents simply held their nerve better.

As for Dabang Delhi, their defense was completely exposed against the raiding brilliance of Ajinkya Pawar. He almost single-handedly helped the Thalaivas cruise to a 42-31 win over Delhi, with Naveen Kumar's 14 raid points the only real positive from that match.

BLR vs DEL Match Details

Match: BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: December 8, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, and Surjeet Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh Dahiya, Vishal Bhardwaj, Himmat Antil, and Mohit.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 12

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Bharat hasn't really gotten going this season, and sharing his raids extensively with Vikash and Neeraj isn't helping. Naveen Kumar, on the other hand, did pick up a Super 10 in his side's defeat to the Thalaivas, and another Super 10 is all but guaranteed when he plays.

Defender - Aman

While Vishal may be the highest-scoring defender among those featuring in this match, the left-corner position of Aman gives him an edge over his teammate. Aman had a good opening game against the Giants, and despite making a few errors, he did pick up two tackle points against Bengal.

Expect him to continue his consistent point-scoring run.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

It's a close call between Neeraj and Ashu, but the latter is the better raider. Given Delhi's dependence on their raiding unit, Ashu is likely to put in more raids when compared to Neeraj and that does make him the better pick.

BLR vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Naveen Kumar

Aman

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 12

Bharat, Naveen Kumar, Aman, Ashu Malik and Vishal Lather.

BLR vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Neither side inspires confidence defensively. While the Bulls may at least have something going for them in that regard, the inexperience in Delhi's defense clearly showed against the Thalaivas. If not for a raiding masterclass from Naveen or Ashu, Delhi could get blown away by the Bulls.

That being said, Naveen Kumar is a better captaincy pick over Bharat on paper.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal and Aman

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Bharat and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar. I Vice-Captain: Bharat.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Vishal Lather, Aman and Vishal Bhardwaj.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Aman. I Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.