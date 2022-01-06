BLR vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 37

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 on Thursday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed second in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 23 points against their name. They have registered four wins, a loss and a draw each from six games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers find themselves in 10th place with 12 points from five games. They have registered a couple of victories and three losses thus far.

The two sides will head into the match on the back of contrasting results in their previous outings.

The Bulls thumped Puneri Paltan 40-29 in their last match. They will now look to move to the top of the PKL standings by defeating the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, succumbed to a 28-31 defeat against the Bengal Warriors in their most recent fixture and will be eager to bounce back.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 37th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit Sehrawat, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Singh/Amit

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Shaul Kumar, Deepak Singh, Bharat-II, Pawan Sherawat, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aman, Mahender Singh, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen-I.

Captain: Aman, Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee