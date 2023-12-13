BLR vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 13, 2023

Bengaluru Bulls will square off with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 22nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

The Saurabh Nandan-led Bengaluru Bulls tasted their first victory after three consecutive losses. They defeated U.P Yoddhas with a scoreline of 38-36. Bharat, achieving his third Super 10, was backed by super-sub Vikash Kandola, who marked his first Super 10 with an impressive Super raid.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers claimed their maiden victory after a previous draw and a tie in the second and first matches. They outplayed the Gujarat Giants with a narrow scoreline of 35-32. Arjun notched up his second Super 10, while skipper Sunil Kumar claimed a High 5.

The Bulls find themselves in the eighth position in the current standings just below the Panthers, with both teams holding nine points each. Both squads will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming game.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Sunil Kumar (JAI) - 14.5 credits

Sunil Kumar in action against Gujarat Giants (credits: PKL)

Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar has consistently performed for his team throughout all three games. He has earned 10 tackle points from eight successful tackles in three matches, maintaining a 53% tackle success rate. In his overall 117-match career, Sunil has amassed 291 tackle points, including 19 Super tackles and 17 High 5s.

Given his consistency in the defense, Sunil will be a great choice for the vice-captain of your BLR vs JAI Dream11 team.

#2 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Gujarat Giants (credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal bounced back in the last game after a below-average performance in the second match that earned him just six raid points. He secured his second Super 10 with a total of 15 points. Among these, he managed to score 11 touchpoints and four bonus points and executed one Super raid.

This season, he has maintained a 53% raid success rate in 49 raids and has earned 38 points at an impressive average of 12.67.

Arjun's quick ability to earn bonus points adds an extra dimension to his game, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain in your BLR vs JAI Dream11 team.

#1 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat Hooda in action against U.P Yoddhas (credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda is undoubtedly making waves as one of the most consistent raiders in the current season. He currently tops the most raid points leaderboard with 47 raid points earned from 37 successful raids in five matches. His records include four Super 10s and three Super raids.

This season he has maintained an average of 9.4 with a 39% raid success rate. Bharat has not only excelled in offense but also showcased defensive prowess with three points from as many successful tackles.

