BLR vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 110

Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle in Match 110 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Both teams are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. A win in tonight's match should help them book a place in the next round.

Puneri Paltan seems to have locked up the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The top two teams will advance directly to the semifinals, which is why it is important for both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls to finish in the second position.

The winner of tonight's game will probably finish in the Top 2. Ahead of this crucial match in Pro Kabaddi 2022, here are some Dream11 tips.

BLR vs JAI Match Details

The two teams will cross swords in the first game of today's double-header at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 110.

Date and Time: November 30, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls: W W L L W

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W L W W

BLR vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No official update on any injuries in the Bengaluru Bulls team.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

All players of the Jaipur squad are available.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, and Ankush.

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 110

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is the number one raider of PKL 2022. He has scored 229 raid points so far.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush is at the top of the Most Tackle Points list. He has executed 63 successful tackles in the league.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

All-rounder Neeraj Narwal has earned more than 1,000 Dream11 points this season. He is the most reliable option among all-rounders.

BLR vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Bharat

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 110

Player Name Ankush Arjun Deshwal Neeraj Narwal Bharat Saurabh Nandal

BLR vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bharat has been unstoppable in PKL 2022. He earned 23 points in the last match, which makes him a prime choice for the captaincy of the fantasy team.

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Ankush and Aman.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Reza Mirbhageri.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Vikash Kandola and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Neeraj Narwal.

