BLR vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 22

Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will go head to head in the 22nd match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 13, Wednesday.

Bengaluru Bulls, led by Saurabh Nandal, are holding the eighth spot in the standings after winning just one game in five encounters, losing four contests. They are carrying nine points and would be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Bharat has been their leading raider with two Super 10s in five games. They defeated UP Yoddhas in their most recent clash by 38-36 scoreline. With Vikas Khandola hitting form in the right time against UP with nine successful raids, it's going to be a good time on the mat for the side.

On the other end, Jaipur Pink Panthers, under the guidance of Sunil Kumar, are at the seventh rank in the tally with one win, a tie and a loss in three games. They are carrying nine points and are looking eager to make it big in their forthcoming games.

Bhavani Rajput and Arjun Deshwal are leading the raiding department for Jaipur Pink Panthers and they are coming into this game on the back of a 35-32 win over Gujarat Giants.

BLR vs JAI Match Details

Match: BLR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 22

Date and Time: December 13, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Bharat, Monu, Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith, Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 22

Raider - Bharat

Bengaluru Bulls' raiding has been completely dominated by Bharat, who is leading the successful raids chart with 37 raids. With Super 10s in five games, Bharat has amassed 50 points, showcasing his dominance on the mat. Without an iota of doubt, he is the most valuable raider in this game.

Defender - Surjeet Singh

Bengaluru Bulls' defense has been led by Surjeet Singh, who earned 11 successful tackles in five games so far. With one High 5 and 41% tackle strike rate, Surjeet goes into this clash as one of the defenders to keep an eye on.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers all-rounder Sunil Kumar is yet to bring out his best game in this season. He has amassed 10 points with one High 5 in three games. Though he has raided on 11 instances, he couldn't bag a successful point. He has accumulated 10 points with his defence.

BLR vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Sunil Kumar

Bharat

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 22

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Bharat, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal

BLR vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Despite losing four contests so far, Bengaluru Bulls offer a decent defense, thanks to Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal, who can provide decent points in your fantasy XI.

With Jaipur having more chances of winning this game, it’s advised to have more players from their side to stand a chance of bagging valuable points.

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Vikas Khandola, Arjun Deshwal, Bharat

Captain: Bharat I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Sahul Kumar

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar