BLR vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 1

The Bengaluru Bulls will take on U Mumba in the season opener of Pro Kabaddi 2021 on December 22 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Bulls made it to the playoffs last season, having finished sixth in the points table after league phase matches. The Bangalore-based franchise defeated UP Yoddha to make it to the semis. However, they succumbed to a defeat against Dabang Delhi, which saw them exit the tournament.

Meanwhile, U Mumba finished the group stage in fourth place. The club advanced to the next round of the competition with a win over the Haryana Steelers.

The Mumbai-based franchise then lost their semi-final fixture 35-37 against the Bengal Warriors to crash out of the PKL 7.

The two sides will look to come back stronger this season and give their opponents a run for their money. Moreover, both teams will have their sights set on the PKL trophy.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 22nd December at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre

Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Sheoran, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Pankaj, GB More, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar Sherawat.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahender Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Ajeet, Pankaj, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Dong Goen-Lee, Pawan Kumar Sherawat.

Captain: Mahender Singh, Vice-Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee