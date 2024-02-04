BLR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 4, 2024

U Mumba (MUM) and Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will square off in the fifth Delhi leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Sunday, February 4.

The match ended in a tie at 28-28. This was the Bulls' second tie in a row, keeping in mind that their previous match against Patna Pirates ended 29-29. Sushil stood out for Bengaluru against U Mumba in the raiding department with eight points to his name, while defender Parteek earned three tackle points.

The Mumbai-based side have not been up to the mark this season. They have failed to register a single win in their last nine games, losing against UP Yoddhas in their most recent match (39-23).

With six wins in 17 games, Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba are currently holding the eighth and 10th positions in the points table, respectively.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Saurabh Nandal with a back-hold of Zafardanesh (image via PKL)

Saurabh Nandal missed the previous game against the Pirates. However, he has been regularly performing in the Bulls' defense. He has scored 40 tackle points from 38 successful tackles in 16 games, averaging 2.5 per game with two Super tackles and a High 5.

Saurabh had executed four successful tackles against U Mumba in the reverse fixture. Hence, with a 52% success rate, he will be a safe choice to be the vice-captain of your BLR vs MUM Dream11 teams.

#2 Surjeet Singh (BLR) - 15.5 credits

Surjeet Singh in a chain with Ran Singh Raniya (Credits: PKL)

Surjeet Singh has been the star defender of the Bulls. He has claimed 52 tackle points in 17 games at an average of 2.82 per game. His records also include four High-5s along with a 46% tackle success rate. The right-cover defender has earned 21 tackle points in the last six games, including two High-5s. So, making Surjeet captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs MUM Dream11 teams would be a smart move.

#1 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh was benched in the previous game against Yoddhas. However, he is expected to return today. He is ranked among the top five raiders this season with 151 raid points from 121 successful raids, including four Super raids and nine Super-10s.

With an impressive average of 9.44, Guman will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your BLR vs MUM Dream11 teams.

