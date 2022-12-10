BLR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 130

Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba go head-to-head in the 130th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, December 10, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. This is the last day of the group stage of the tournament.

U Mumba was knocked out of the tournament after their 41-24 defeat to Dabang Delhi KC. Meanwhile, the Bulls got the better of the Patna Pirates 57-44 in their last encounter. They will finish third in the points table regardless of the outcome of this match.

BLR vs MUM Match Details

The Bulls and U Mumba meet in the first match of a triple-header at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 130

Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W L W W L

U Mumba Form Guide: W W L L W

BLR vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Sachin Narwal, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Mahender Singh.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh/Ashish, Pranay Rane, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit, Heiderali Ekrami, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 130

Raider - Bharat

If Bharat starts, there's no doubt that he's the best raiding option for your Dream11 teams.

Defender - Mohit Khaler

While there are a host of good defensive options you could choose from, U Mumba left corner Mohit could be an interesting pick. He's had a pretty solid season for them so far and could close out on a high.

All-Rounder - Sachin Narwal

Sachin Narwal stepped up in the opportunity he got as a starter in the Bulls' last outing. He could be a handy differential to pick.

BLR vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 130

Player Name Saurabh Nandal Bharat Aman Rinku Mohit Khaler

BLR vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With both teams expected to rotate in this clash, the result once again depends on the number of first-team players who take the field. If Bharat and Saurabh Nandal take the field, expect them to continue racking up the points.

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Rinku, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and Rahul Sethpal.

Raiders: Ashish and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Ashish.

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Mohit Khaler, Saurabh Nandal, and Mahender Singh.

All-Rounders: Sachin Narwal.

Raiders: Guman Singh and Bharat.

Captain: Saurabh Nandal | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

