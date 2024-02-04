BLR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 104

The Bengaluru Bulls (BLR)and U Mumba (MUM) lock horns in the 104th game of PKL 10 on Sunday, February 4, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The Bulls have done well in recent games despite not having enough raiding might. They are coming into the game off consecutive ties, with the most recent one coming against Patna Pirates. Sushil and Akshit have done well in the raiding department, with Monu a good utility option, but the defence could afford to be more consistent.

Meanwhile, U Mumba is ringing in the changes, but nothing seems to be working for the season 2 champions. A combination of injuries, dip in form and inexperience has led to their nine-game winless streak, losing 39-23 to the UP Yoddhas on Saturday.

Incidentally, their last win came close to a month ago against the Bulls. They will hope that meeting the same opponent will give them a positive result.

BLR vs MUM Match Details

Match: BLR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 104

Date and Time: February 4, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Thayagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Surjeet Singh (C), Sushil Om, Ran Singh, Monu, Akshit, Saurabh Nandal/Akash Choudhary, Parteek

U Mumba

Surinder Singh/Shivansh Thakur, Mahender Singh, Girish Ernak, Santhapanaselvam, Guman Singh/Pranay Rane, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 104

Raider - Sushil Om

Om has stepped up and done a decent job in raiding for the Bulls. With Guman Singh's fitness status unclear, he's the best option guaranteed to start, but if Guman is fit, he's the automatic must-have.

Defender - Surjeet Singh

Surjeet is the outright best Dream11 option in this game and is a sure-shot captaincy pick. The Bulls stand-in captain has put up outrageous numbers for a cover defender, scoring 48 tackle points in 17 games.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

He certainly has the pedigree to score plenty of points, but a mid-season injury and a form slump make Zafardanesh an interesting Dream11 pick.

In the absence of too many reliable options, he seems like one to back, especially if Guman Singh is out. However, in Akshit Dhull, Parteek and Ran Singh, there are other options you could consider as well if Guman starts.

BLR vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surjeet Singh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Guman Singh/Mahender Singh

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 104

Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Surjeet Singh, Sushil Om, Guman Singh

BLR vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Bulls look more likely to take this one. A lot will depend on whether or not Guman Singh is fit for U Mumba, both from the perspective of who's more likely to win and a Dream11 point of view.

With both teams shuffling their lineups a lot and playing without their established stars, this is a tough game to select a team for, and there should be plenty of variance.

Akash Choudhary in the Bulls' right corner seems a nice option if he starts, with the veteran Girish Ernak not a poor option for U Mumba.

Surjeet Singh is likely to be captained by most players, and if there's no Guman, he's the best captaincy choice.

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Akshit Dhull

Raiders: Guman Singh, Sushil Om

Captain: Surjeet Singh I Vice-captain: Guman Singh

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Akash Choudhary, Mahender Singh, Surjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parteek

Raiders: Guman Singh, Sushil Om

Captain: Surjeet Singh I Vice-captain: Sushil Om