BLR vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 36

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against three-time champions Patna Pirates in Match 36 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. It is the last Super Sunday of the Bengaluru leg, and the home team will be in action against the Neeraj Kumar-led Patna Pirates.

The Bulls have been quite impressive in their home leg of PKL 2022. They have won four out of their six matches. On the other side, the Pirates have managed only one victory in the tournament so far.

Bengaluru will start as the favorites against Patna tonight. Ahead of their battle on the mat, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.

BLR vs PAT Match Details

The two teams will take on each other in the first match of Super Sunday at 7:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 36

Date and Time: October 23, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W W L L W

Patna Pirates Form Guide: W L L L L

BLR vs PAT Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh, and Neeraj Narwal

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns in the Patna team.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu, Sunil, and Manish

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 36

Raider - Bharat

Bharat has been the best raider for the Bengaluru Bulls. He top-scored for the team in the last match against U Mumba, scoring 16 raid points.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Bengaluru's left corner defender Saurabh Nandal has impressed everyone with his remarkable consistency. He scored four tackle points against U Mumba last night.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia was the hero for Patna in their season's first win against Dabang Delhi KC on Friday. He scored 13 points and powered his team to a fantastic victory.

BLR vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Sachin Tanwar

5 Must-Picks for BLR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 36

Player Name Bharat Saurabh Nandal Rohit Gulia Sachin Tanwar Sunil

BLR vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Patna captain Neeraj Kumar showed glimpses of his old form in the last match as he scored four tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Including him in the team could be a high risk, high reward option.

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil, Mahender Singh, and Saurabh Nandal

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Bharat and Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman-II

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Vikash Kandola and Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Rohit Gulia | Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola

