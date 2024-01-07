BLR vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 62

The Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) take on the Patna Pirates (PAT) in the 62nd game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday at the Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

Both teams come into this game off defeats, with the Bulls losing 40-35 to U Mumba in a match that went much worse than the scoreline suggested. On an off-day for both Bharat and the defense, the Bulls struggled to get going.

Had it not been for some handy raid points from Sushil and Super Raids from Sachin Narwal and Surjeet Singh, they wouldn't have taken a point from the game.

The Pirates, meanwhile, also lost their last game, albeit a much closer one. After trailing 13-26 at half-time, they made a stellar comeback against Dabang Delhi KC but still ended up on the wrong side, with the final scoreline reading 37-38 for Ashu Malik's side.

BLR vs PAT Match Details

Match: BLR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 62

Date and Time: January 8, 2024; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, Surjeet Singh

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M, Manish Dhull, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 62

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar's better consistency this season puts him above Bharat in the raiding department regarding Dream11 selection for this game. He has scored 89 raid points in only 10 games.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

The Bulls captain has been one of their most consistent players this season and is one of the few must-haves from the team. He could be key to stopping the threat Sudhakar M poses.

All-Rounder - Ankit

The Patna Pirates left corner returned to form with a decent second-half showing against Dabang Delhi. He's the only all-rounder almost confirmed to start this game, and with 24 tackle points in 10 games, he's a reasonably reliable pick.

BLR vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Bharat

Ankit/Krishan Dhull

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 62

Sachin Tanwar, Bharat, Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Saurabh Nandal

BLR vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a fairly close game, but based on the two sides' recent performances, the Pirates should have a slight edge.

Their raiders seem more reliable to back then those of the Bulls. Moreover, both teams possess certain defenders who are must-haves, with both Krishan Dhull and Saurabh Nandal in good form.

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Saurabh Nandal, Neeraj Kumar

All-Rounders: Ankit

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: Bharat

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

All-Rounders: Ankit

Raiders: Sudhakar M, Bharat, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal