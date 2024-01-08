BLR vs PAT prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 8, 2024

Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Patna Pirates in the 62nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at DOME by NSCI, Mumbai, on Monday at 8 pm IST.

Bengaluru Bulls are having a mixed campaign in the PKL10. With two wins and three losses, including the most recent one against U Mumba 40-35, they are ranked eighth in the table. Their raiders underperformed in the last game while defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman claimed four tackle points.

Meanwhile, currently ranked seventh, Patna Pirates are also having an average campaign with five wins and as many losses. Dabang Delhi beat them by 37-38 in their last encounter. Sachin Tanwar claimed his fifth Super 10 while M Sudhakar claimed nine points. Krishan Dhull stood out among the defenders with three successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BLR) - 14.0 credits

Saurabh Nandal (right) in action (Credits: PKL)

With 32 tackle points from 30 successful tackles, Saurabh Nandal finds himself among the top six defenders of PKL10. He has maintained an average of 2.91 successful tackles in 11 matches with one High 5 and two Super tackles.

Saurabh is known for his consistent 53% tackle success rate, making him a smart pick for the captain/vice-captain role in your BLR vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull with an ankle-hold of Arjun Deshwal (Credits: PKL)

With 32 successful tackles, Krishan Dhull stands second in the most successful tackles leaderboard. He claimed three tackle points in the previous game against Dabang Delhi. He boasts a notable average of 3.33 successful tackles/match along with two High 5s and one Super tackle.

Overall, Krishan has maintained a 43% tackle strike rate in 77 tackles, making him a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar trying to escape Delhi's defense (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been not only shined in the raiding department this season but also in the defensive unit. He secured his fifth Super 10 in the previous game, including his second Super raid.

Additionally, the running hand-touch specialist has also claimed 10 tackle points from nine successful tackles, including three Super tackles.

Considering his all-round performances, Sachin will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain position of your BLR vs PAT Dream11 teams.

