BLR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 7, 2024

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will lock horns with Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the 109th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday, February 7.

Ranked seventh, Bengaluru Bulls are coming off a convincing 42-37 win over U Mumba. Captain Surjeet Singh secured his fifth High-5 along with Ran Singh while Sushil scored his maiden Super-10.

On the other hand, despite a 30-30 tie with Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan became the second team to qualify for the playoffs. Captain Gaurav Khatri was the star raider with a Super-10 while Mohammadreza Shadlu earned three tackle points and one touch point.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action against Bulls (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar has been an impactful raider, who also contributes to the Paltan’s defense. He has chipped in 114 raid points in 17 matches, averaging 6.71 along with three Super-10s, including one in the previous game.

He has also bagged 21 tackle points with a 49% success rate, including one High-5. Aslam had scored five raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls and also earned a tackle point in their last meeting.

He could be a smart choice as the captain/vice-captain for the BLR vs PUN match.

#2 Gaurav Khatri (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Gaurav Khatri trying to back-hold Vikas Kandola (Credits: PKL)

Gaurav Khatri has been the second-best defender of Puneri Paltan. With 54 tackle points, he has secured four High-5s in 17 games. Khatri has been averaging 3.18 successful tackles/match along with an excellent 64% success rate.

Khatri was involved in four successful tackles against the Bulls this season. He will be eager to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming BLR vs PUN Dream11 match.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu is unquestionably the best candidate for the captain/vice-captain position of your BLR vs PUN Dream11 team. With seven High-5s, the joint-most, he has been the No. 1 defender this season with 68 tackle points from 67 successful tackles. His records also include 25 raid points, including two Super raids.

Shadlu executed six fair tackles against the Bulls in the reverse fixture and also claimed a touch point.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Gaurav Khatri Mohammadreza Shadlu 0 votes