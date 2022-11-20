BLR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 91

The top two teams of Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table - Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan - will lock horns with each other in Match 91 of the tournament on Sunday night. Both franchises are in top form, and it should be an exciting match.

Bengaluru Bulls are at the helm of the points table with 56 points, but they can lose the top spot to Puneri Paltan if Pune wins tonight's game. Pune hold the second spot right now with 54 points in 15 matches.

Ahead of the battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

BLR vs PUN Match Details

The two teams will battle in the opening match of the Super Sunday at 8.30 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 91

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls: L W W W W

Puneri Paltan: L W L W W

BLR vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

There is no update about any injuries in Bengaluru squad.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

All players of Puneri Paltan are fit and available.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 91

Raider - Bharat

Bharat has been an unstoppable force in PKL 9. He is second on the raiders' leaderboard with 177 raid points in his account.

Defender - Abinesh Nadarajan

Right cover defender Abinesh Nadarajan looked in great touch against Haryana Steelers. He earned four tackle points in that game.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

Neeraj Narwal has earned 902 Dream11 points in PKL 2022 thus far. He will be the top choice in the all-rounders' section.

BLR vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 91

Player Name Bharat Abinesh Nadarajan Fazel Atrachali Neeraj Narwal Aslam Inamdar

BLR vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have been in top form for Puneri Paltan. It will be a wise move to include at least two of the three raiders in the fantasy team.

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Saurabh Nandal and Abinesh Nadarajan.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar and Bharat.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

