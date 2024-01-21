BLR vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 21, 2024

On Sunday, January 21, the 82nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will showcase the Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) and Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru Bulls bagged their sixth win over Telugu Titans (42-26) in the previous game. Surjeet Singh shone with a High 5 from seven tackle points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are arriving in this contest with momentum after a convincing 41-25 win against three-time champions Patna Pirates. This game was highlighted as one of Thalaivas' most well-rounded performances this season, with Ajinkya Pawar achieving a Super 10, and M Abhishek and Sahil Gulia securing High 5s.

In the previous head-to-head encounter this season, the Bulls and Thalaivas concluded with a scoreline of 38-17 where Narender Kandola and Bharat Hooda emerged as the standout performers.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Sagar Rathee (TAM) - 14.5 credits

Sagar Rathee with Narender Kandola (Credits: Insta/Sagar Rathee)

Sagar Rathee is ranked fourth in the most tackle points leaderboard. With 45 tackle points from 41 successful tackles in 12 matches, he has been consistently contributing to the Thalaivas' defense.

Sagar failed to continue his three-match High 5 streak in the previous game against the Pirates where he executed four successful tackles. However, with an excellent 3.75 average, he has four High 5s and as many Super tackles to his name.

#2 Surjeet Singh (BLR) - 14.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat and Surjeet Singh during pre-match interview (Credits: PKL)

After an outstanding seven-point performance in the previous game against the Telugu Titans, Surjeet Singh now has the second-most tackle points (393) in PKL history. It was his fourth High 5 of this season.

Surjeet has 45 tackle points from 44 successful tackles, the third-most this season. With an impressive average of 3.21, he will be a safe choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs TAM Dream11 team.

#1 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sahil Gulia (right) with Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia secured his fifth High 5 in the previous game against the Pirates. He has 46 tackle points to his name in 13 matches with a notable average of 3.54 successful tackles/match. He has executed 42 successful tackles so far, including four Super tackles.

Hence, making Sahil the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs TAM Dream11 would be a smart move.

