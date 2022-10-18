The Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) and the Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) go head-to-head in a feisty Southern Derby on Wednesday, October 19, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

While the Bulls come off a 44-37 defeat at the hands of the UP Yoddhas, the Thalaivas registered a narrow 33-32 win against the Patna Pirates, their first of the season.

While their raiders were spot-on against the Yoddhas, their defense came up a bit short and that cost them the match. Captain Mahender Singh hasn't had the best of starts to the season, and he'll look to get back into form.

Super-sub Himanshu Singh turned the tide for the Thalaivas. After coming on in the second half, he scored 11 crucial raid points, combining well with Narender to help the Thalaivas edge out the Pirates.

BLR vs TAM Match Details

The Bulls and the Thalaivas will take on each other in the second match of a doubleheader at 08.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: October 19, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: L L W W

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: W L L D

BEN vs TAM Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, and Mahender Singh.

Tamil Thaaivas Injury News/ Team Update

No other injury issues for the Thalaivas apart from Pawan's absence.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 29

Raider - Vikash Khandola

Vikash has made a steady start to the season with the Bulls, scoring 35 raid points in four matches. He will be looking to kick on and pick up Super 10s more consistently and this match is a great starting point.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal has consistently been the Bulls' best defender for a while now. He's a dependable pick for this match and any other, for that matter.

All-Rounder - Narender

Narender has done really well to fill the void left by Pawan Sehrawat, and has scored 37 raid points in four matches so far. At a price of 12.5 credits, he's an absolute steal.

BLR vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Vikash Khandola

Narender

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 29

Player Name Narender Sagar Vikash Khandola Bharat-II Saurabh Nandal

BLR vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

There are plenty of repetitions in my player choices between both the suggestions. I've done that as I feel there are plenty of players who are must-haves, and that includes Bharat and Sagar.

BLR vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Aman-II, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Narender.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola and Bharat-II.

Captain: Narender | Vice-Captain: Bharat-II.

BLR vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Mahender Singh, M Abhishek, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Narender.

Raiders:Vikash Khandola and Bharat-II.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

