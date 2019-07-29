Dabang Delhi K.C. stomp past Haryana Steelers by 41-21

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 18 // 29 Jul 2019, 00:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dabang Delhi K.C. won the match by 41-21

28th July 2019, Match No – 14, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. stomp Haryana Steelers by 41-21

The TOUGHEST MOMENT OF THE MATCH was during the 29th minute when an All Out caused by Chandran Ranjit as he entered the lobby, completely pushed the momentum towards Dabang Delhi K.C.

This match marked the first battle of the Naveens as Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. faced Naveen of Haryana Steelers. Dabang Delhi K.C., though they won the match, took the fight till the last minute.

Haryana Steelers stepped on the mat post a strong performance against Puneri Paltan who they defeated in the previous match. Dabang Delhi made the Dabang performance that they needed against Haryana when Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit came to the party with Super 10s. A strong defensive performance by the Irani Saeed Ghaffari in support of Joginder Narwal helped Delhi keep a tight defence. Dabang Delhi K.C. won the match by 41-21.

Chandran Ranjit was under-performing before this match but in the first raid he proved that he was in the league for business when he got a bonus point against the Haryana Steelers captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan with a toe touch.

Joginder Narwal made a tight defence and got a crucial Super Tackle on Naveen to make the score 11-8 in the 14th minute. Chandran Ranjit’s good performance in the raid was only being matched by Naveen from Haryana Steelers who got 4 raid points in the first half until Naveen Kumar put his mark on the match with a strong turnaround in the Do-Or-Die raid in the 18th minute in which he got rid of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale.

Ravinder Pahal continued to have a lackluster game in the first half with 4 unsuccessful tackles. The first half ended with Delhi deservingly leading Haryana 15-10.

The first half was up for grabs for both the teams, but Delhi took the mantle completely under their control in the second half as they dominated Haryana on all fronts. Naveen Kumar reached his 200th raid point in the 23rd minute’s Do-or-Die raid where he got rid of Kuldeep Singh and Vikram Kandola to make the score read 18-10.

Advertisement

Saeed Ghaffari also entered the match with a punch against the raiders of Haryana Steelers’ with his defence. But it was Chandran Ranjit’s 29th minute raid which completely placed the match in Delhi’s hand where he got an All Out against Haryana Steelers. Delhi got rid of the last man standing in the subsequent Haryana raid which took the score to 33-16 when Vishal Mane blocked Naveen.

A Super 10 by Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit is what completely hit the last nail on the match for Haryana who let Chandran Ranjit just stroll through their half.