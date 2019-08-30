Dabang Delhi K.C. v Patna Pirates Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Naveen Kumar will be key for Dabang Delhi on the raiding front

Table-toppers Dabang Delhi will have a unique opportunity of becoming the first team to win all of their home matches this season when they face off against an under-firing Patna Pirates unit in the 66th fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

The hosts have ticked all the right boxes as part of their home leg and have three wins from three games, highlighting their top form this season. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have just three wins from 10 matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

For Delhi, star raider Naveen Kumar has led the way on the raiding front with 116 points from just 10 matches and is in line to break the record for becoming the fastest player to get to the 300-raid point mark in PKL history in only his 33rd game in the competition.

Only 13 points away from the landmark, one can expect Naveen to trouble the Patna defenders a fair bit, barring Jaideep, who has been the only bright spark on the defensive front with 30 points to his name.

Yet, the glaring issue the Pirates face is the lack of support for Pardeep Narwal. The Pirates' skipper has had a decent run thus far with 86 points from 10 matches but with the foreign signings in Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee failing to come to the party, the lack of resources has dented their campaign.

In terms of head to head records, the Pirates have a massive 10-2 advantage and have won the last three encounters between these two sides. However, with Delhi enjoying a winning streak, they could be expected to walk away with a win.

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Team News

The hosts have done a remarkable job in working with a core set in place that has gone a long way in bringing about a whole lot of wins. Expect Delhi to go in with the same starting 7 that led them to a win against U Mumba.

Predicted Starting 7: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar.

Patna Pirates - Team News

The Patna Pirates have not been able to stick with a certain team combination owing to the lack of consistency in the performances. However, given that they will be playing this game after a long gap post their loss to Gujarat, they could go in with the same team from that encounter.

Predicted Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Vikas Jaglan.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Two of the most exciting raiders in this contest will make this team, given their skill of winning matches single-handedly for their side. Delhi's Naveen Kumar and Pirates' Pardeep Narwal are two players who feature in the list of top 5 raiders for this season and will certainly bring about a whole lot of points today.

All-rounders: Young Monu, who was drafted in as a replacement for Surender Nada has contributed with some vital Super Tackles and has notched up 25 points from 10 games. Although his numbers do not paint a pretty picture, his ability to contribute on both fronts could come in very handy.

Vijay from Dabang Delhi could not pick up a point last game but one could expect him to be on top of his game today with his ankle holds and swift raids as well. The all-rounder has been preferred over Meraj Sheykh this season and could make a big impact today.

Defenders: One of Delhi's defensive lynchpins, Ravinder Pahal is a must-have in this side, owing to his fearless defending that has fetched him 30 points from 10 games this season, including High 5s from the last two games. Pahal was particularly impressive against U Mumba as he picked up 8 points and his battle with Pardeep Narwal will be vital.

The Pirates' Neeraj Kumar and Delhi's Satywan occupy the final two spots. While Neeraj has cemented his spot in the squad and has made some impressive contributions, Satywan made a mark off the benches against U Mumba and could be given another chance today.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Monu, Vijay, Ravinder Pahal, Neeraj Kumar, Satywan.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vijay, Neeraj Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Anil Kumar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice- Captain: Naveen Kumar.

