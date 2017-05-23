Dabang Delhi team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Dabang Delhi finished seventh in the 2016 season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi players in action against the Jaipur Pink Panthers

Representing the national capital of New Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club have had a fairly disappointing run over the past four editions of the tournament. The Delhi-based Pro Kabaddi League team, currently owned by Radha Kapoor’s DoIT Sports Management (India) Pvt Ltd, finished in the 6th position in the inaugural season of the Pro Kabbadi League.

Dabang Delhi won only four matches of the 14 group stage matches that they had played last year as they finished in the number 7 position in the league table. They lost their opening and final group matches of the tournament to Bengal Warriors and U Mumba by 23-31 and 34-38 respectively.

Despite fighting valiantly, they lost 9 matches, leaving them with a total of 29 points, 23 less than the first placed Patna Pirates and 13 less than the fourth-placed Puneri Paltan.

However, with the next season closing in, Dabang Delhi is now focusing on getting new faces in. They have already announced that they will be retaining their star all-rounder Meraj Sheykh.

Their new roster includes Ravi Dalal, Nilesh Shinde, and Rohit Baliyan. The Delhi-based franchise managed to steal the limelight for a while when they bought Suraj Desai and Bajirao Hodage for 52.50 lakhs and 44.5 lakhs respectively.

Key Transfers:

1. Suraj Desai: Bought for a whopping 52.50 lakhs Suraj Desai is expected to be a game changer for Dabang Delhi.

2. Bajirao Hodage: Dabang Delhi has also bought the services of Bajirao Hodage, the defender who played a key role in Patna Pirates’ victory last season.

Here is the full list of players that have been bought by Dabang Delhi at the end of the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League auction:

Player Position Abolfazl Maghsoudlou Mahalli Raider Anand Patil Raider Ravi Dalal Raider Rohit Baliyan Raider Suraj Desai Raider Suresu Kumar Raider Bajirao Hodage Defender Nilesh Shinde Defender Sunil Kumar Defender Viraj Vishnu Landge Defender Rupesh Tomar All Rounder Tapas Pal All Rounder Vishal All Rounder Shubham Ashok Palkar Raider Vipin Malik Raider Satpal Defender Swapnil Dilip Shinde Defender Chetan S All Rounder Yatharth All Rounder

