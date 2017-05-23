Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Full List of players bought by all the teams

Season 5 will feature a total of 12 teams.

Rohit Kumar will line up for Bengaluru Bulls again

The auction for the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 has come to an end after two days of exciting action. The action on the mat will begin in July and before that, let’s take a look at the 12 teams who will be a part of what will be India’s biggest sporting league. Here how the teams line up:

BENGAL WARRIORS

Defenders – Young Chang Ko, Ameares Mondal, Sandeep Malik, Surjeet Singh, Virender Singh, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede

Raiders – Jang Kun Lee, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Vinod Kumar, Virender Wazir Singh

All Rounders – Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Ran Singh, Ravindra Kumavat

BENGALURU BULLS

Defenders – Ravinder Pahal, Sachin Kumar, Navjot Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Mahender Singh

Raiders – Rohit Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sumit Singh, Harish Naik, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Gurvinder Singh

All Rounders – Sanjay Shrestha, Ashish Kumar

DABANG DELHI

Defenders – Nilesh Shinde, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Viraj Vishnu Landge

Raiders – Ravi Dalal, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Suresu Kumar

All Rounders – Tapas Pal, Vishal, Meraj Sheykh, Rupesh Tomar

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Defenders – Jae Min Lee, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar

Raiders – Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K, Ajit Singh, Kamal Kishor, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Tushar Patil

All Rounders – Manjeet Chhillar, Dong Gyu Kim, Santhapanaselvam

PATNA PIRATES

Defenders – Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Jaideep, Manish Kumar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh

Raiders – Vijay, Monu Goyat, Pardeep Narwal, Md. Zakir Hossain, Vikas Jaglan, Vinod Kumar, Vishnu Uthaman

All Rounders – Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Jawahar

PUNERI PALTAN

Defenders – Dharamraj Cheralathan, Girish Ernak, Md. Ziaur Rehman

Raiders – Rajesh Mondal, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, Akshay Jadhav, More GB, Suresh Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda

All Rounders – Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Ravi Kumar

TELUGU TITANS

Defenders – Rohit Rana, Farhad Rahimi, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chhillar, Sombir

Raiders – Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Athul MS, Rahul Chaudhari, Vikas Kumar, Vikas (Services), Nilesh Salunke, Munish, Vinoth Kumar

All Rounders – Rakesh Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj

U MUMBA

Defenders – Joginder Narwal, Surnder Singh, D. Suresh Kumar

Raiders – Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, Anup Kumar, Darshan, Shrikant Jadhav

All Rounders – Dong Ju Hong, Hadi Oshtorak, Kuldeep Singh, Yong Joo Ok, Shiv Om, E Subash

TEAM GUJARAT

Defenders – Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar

Raiders – Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

All Rounders – Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia

TEAM HARYANA

Defenders – Mohit Chhillar, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas, Surender Nada, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh S. Kumar

Raiders – Sonu Narwal, Khomsan Thongkham, Deepak Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Prashant K Rai, Deepak Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar

All Rounders – David Mosambayi, Mayur Shivtarkar, Deepak Rathee, Parmod Narwal

TEAM TAMIL NADU

Defenders – C Arun, Amit Hooda, Sanket Chavan, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Anil Kumar, Mugilan, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, Vijin T., Vijay Kumar

Raiders – Waleed Al Hasani, Dong Geon Lee, Bhavani Rajput, Ajay Thakur, M. Thivakaran, K. Prapanjan, Sombir, Vineet Sharma

All Rounders – Prathap, Chan Sik Park

TEAM UTTAR PRADESH

Defenders – Jeeva Kumar, Hadi Tajik, Nitesh Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Santosh BS

Raiders – Rishank Devadiga, Sulieman Kabir, Nitin Tomar, Surender Singh, Mahesh Goud, Ajvender Singh

All Rounders – Rajesh Narwal, Pankaj

(The list is accurate as of Tuesday 5 PM and does not contain the Category D ‘New Young Players’. It shall be updated once official confirmation is received about the same. Unsold players will be up for auction again.)