PKL 2018, Match 27: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors - Probable Starting 7s

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 32 // 21 Oct 2018, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first round of Intra-zonal matches are over and this week will see inter-zone clashes. The first game of this Inter-zone challenge week will be played between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors, with 2 wins and a tie, are unbeaten so far and would strive to continue their streak by registering a win over not-so-consistent Delhi.

Here, in this article, we will predict the probable starting seven for both the teams.

Dabang Delhi

Delhi will be hoping a 'Dabang' performance from their star all-rounder.

The Delhi-based franchise is having an average run in this tournament so far. They have played 3 games, one each against Gujarat Forunegiants, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. They defeated Puneri Paltan but lost to Haryana Steelers while the match against Fortunegiants resulted in a tie. They are currently placed at no. 4 in Zone A having secured 9 points from 3 matches.

Chandran Ranjit has been in a great form in this season having scored 24 points from 3 games. He will be the first choice among raiders to feature in the team. Naveen Kumar has also impressed with his skills in the previous games and is likely to feature in the starting seven. Pawan Kumar Kadiyan should also get a chance as the third raider given his performance so far.

Meraj Sheykh has been off-colour this season so far but we all know what he is capable of and so does the Delhi team management. He will play as an all-rounder.

Delhi is likely to start with 3 defenders as in Captain Joginder Singh Narwal, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal.

Expected Starting Seven

Joginder Singh Narwal (c), Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Pawan Kumar Kadiyan, Vishal Mane

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh will be the key for Warriors in this match.

Bengal Warriors started this season on a winning note beating their opponents in the first two games. Their last game was a tie against UP Yoddha and hence they have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Maninder Singh has been in a splendid form this season having scored 36 points in just 3 games. He played a crucial role in Bengal's wins over Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. He will make directly into the starting seven. He will be assisted by Jang Kun Lee and Mahesh Goud.

Warriors' defence will be led by captain Surjeet Singh and he will be getting assistance from in-form Shrikant Tewthia and the experienced Ran Singh. Ziaur Rahman has failed to impress in 3 outings and this could result in Vijin Thangadurai's inclusion in the team.

Expected Starting Seven

Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ran Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Mahesh Goud, Ziaur Rahman/Vijin Thangadurai