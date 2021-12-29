DEL vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 19

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 19 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Wednesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Dabang Delhi are placed atop the points table with 13 points from three matches. The Delhi-based franchise is the only team not to have lost a game so far in the ongoing edition.

Having won their first two encounters, Dabang Delhi were on a roll. However, their winning run came to an end as they drew their previous match against the Gujarat Giants, with both teams scoring 24 points each.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, find themselves in third place with 11 points, having won two games and lost one.

The Bengal Warriors began their campaign with two wins before falling short by a single point against the Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter and will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match 19, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 29, 2021, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar/Krishan

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/ Vijin Thangadurai

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joginder Narwal, J Darshan, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Ajay Thakur, Sukesh Hegde.

Captain: Vijay; Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal

