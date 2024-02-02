DEL vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 2, 2024

Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors will lock horns in the first Delhi leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, February 2.

Dabang Delhi KC are currently third in the points table. They grabbed their third consecutive win over UP Yoddhas (36-27) in the most recent game. Captain Ashu Malik bagged his 10th Super-10 while Yogesh claimed a High-5.

Meanwhile, after three consecutive losses, Bengal Warriors find themselves in the 10th position with six wins and eight losses. Haryana Steeler beat them 41-36 in the previous game where captain Maninder Singh claimed a Super-10 while Nitin Kumar missed it by one point.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Nitin Kumar (BEN) - 14.0 credits

Nitin Kumar of Bengal warriors in action (Credits: PKL)

Nitin Kumar has been a solid second raider for the Bengal Warriors. He has earned 112 from 83 successful raids, including three Super raids. He averages 8 along with five Super-10s to his name.

Nitin missed his Super-10 by a point in the previous game as well as against Delhi in the reverse fixture. However, he will be eager to secure his sixth Super-10 in the upcoming DEL vs BEN Dream11 match.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh with a dash against Gagana Gowda of UP Yoddhas (Credits: PKL)

Yogesh has been the prime defender of Dabang Delhi. He has executed 42 successful tackles in 16 games, averaging 2.88. He registered his third High-5 in the last encounter against Yoddhas.Yogesh had secured a High-5 against Bengal Warriors from four successful tackles, including two super tackles.

Given his defensive strength, the right-corner defender will be a smart move for the captain/vice-captain role for your DEL vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi in action against Warriors (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik has been the second-most successful raider of PKL10. He has earned 168 raid points from 144 successful raids, including three Super raids. He secured his 10th Super-10, ninth consecutive, in the previous game against UP Yoddhas.

With an excellent average of 10.19, Ashu will be the best option for the captain/vice-captain position in your DEL vs BEN Dream11 teams.

