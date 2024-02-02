DEL vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 100

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) and the Bengal Warriors (BEN) face off in the first match of the Delhi leg of PKL 10 on Friday, February 2, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

The hosts have had nearly a week's break since their last outing, a 36-27 win over the UP Yoddhas. Their spot in the top half of the table seems pretty secure, and they'll look to break into the top two and displace one of the Puneri Paltan and the Jaipur Pink Panthers by the end of this leg.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors' inconsistency in performances has caught up to them yet again as they're currently on a three-match losing streak preceded by a three-match winning run. While they're still in the race for the playoffs, they're running out of time, and with only six group-stage matches left, they need to be at their best to guarantee qualification.

DEL vs BEN Match Details

Match: DEL vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 100

Date and Time: February 2, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikrant, Mohit.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 100

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh returned to form in the Warriors' last match, scoring a Super 10 against the Haryana Steelers. He's certainly the pick of the lot in the raiding department, with the other options limited to Delhi's second-choice raiders and an inconsistent Shrikant Jadhav.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

The aggressive Delhi left corner Vishal Bhardwaj will be a vital cog in their defense against the powerful Bengal raiding unit. Since reclaiming his place in the side, Vishal has been really involved in the defense and even if he gets a couple of tackles wrong, you can be rest assured he ends up with a sizeable points haul.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

For quite a while now, Ashu Malik has been a top 3 Dream11 asset in PKL, and he has been the second-best raider this season only behind Arjun Deshwal. He's easily the best all-round pick.

DEL vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Shubham Shinde/ Maninder Singh

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 100

Maninder Singh, Ashu Malik, Vishal Bhardwaj, Yogesh, and Shubham Shinde.

DEL vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Considering that they're on three successive defeats and are 10th on the points table, the Warriors will be the underdogs in this contest, especially against a well-rested Dabang Delhi unit.

However, they do have some of the league's best players in their ranks in Shubham Shinde and Maninder Singh, and are capable of causing an upset.

Ashu Malik is the best captaincy option yet again, with the budget option of Vishal Bhardwaj also a must-have.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Shubham Shinde, Yogesh, and Vikrant.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Shubham Shinde, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Aditya Shinde.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Manjeet.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Maninder Singh.