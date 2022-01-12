DEL vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Fans will witness an epic battle between Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar in this match.

The Delhi-based franchise were undefeated in their first seven matches, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers ended that streak in their previous game. The Pink Panthers trounced the Dabangs by a close margin of two points.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of UP Yoddha in their last encounter. The Pawan Kumar Sehrawat-led outfit will be keen to return to winning ways tonight against Dabang Delhi.

Both Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi are present in the top three of the points table right now. The Bulls have earned 28 points from eight matches, recording five victories, two losses and a draw.

Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, have four points more than the Bengaluru Bulls, having recorded five wins, two draws and a defeat in eight outings. If Delhi win this match, they will return to the number one position.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 50, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi

Ashu Malik, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aman, Mayur Kadam, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Sandeep Narwal, More G, Pawan Sehrawat, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

