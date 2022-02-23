DEL vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 2

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Wednesday, 23 February. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Dabang Delhi KC finished second in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 75 points from 22 encounters. They have 12 wins and six losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, with their remaining four games ending in draws.

Having finished second in the PKL points table, the Delhi-based club secured a direct entry into the semi-finals.

The Bulls, on the other hand, finished fifth in the PKL points table. They met the Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 and comfortably won the match 49-29. Pawan Sehrawat top-scored for his side with 13 for the Bulls. A few other players also picked up a few points to guide the Bangalore-based club to an easy victory.

Dabang Delhi KC are strong favorites to win this encounter. However, one cannot rule out the Bengaluru Bulls as they have the experience of winning the title in Season 6.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi-final 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Wednesday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahender Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan, Mayur Jagannath, Vijay, Ashu Singh, Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Mahender Singh

