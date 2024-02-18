DEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 18, 2024

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) will be up against Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the sixth Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal indoor stadium, on Sunday, February 18.

Dabang Delhi KC registered their 12th victory of the season against Tamil Thalaivas in the last game. Thalaivas finished the first 20 mins with a 25-14 lead. However, Delhi staged a powerful comeback, scoring 31 points and allowing only 18, ultimately winning the game with a score of 45-43.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous match against Gujarat Giants (50-28). They are at present holding the eighth position with seven wins, 11 losses, and two ties.

Delhi would be eager to finish the league stage of the PKL on a positive note, while the Bulls also have one more match to play, and they share similar aspirations for a successful conclusion to their campaign.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Parteek (BLR) - 13.5 credits

Surjeet Singh (left) with Parteek (image via PKL)

Parteek underperformed in the last game but has earned 13 tackle points in the last four games, including his maiden High-5. He has four Super tackles and an impressive 52% tackle success rate.

With a solid 61% tackle strike rate, Parteek can be a trump card as the captain/vice-captain in your DEL vs BLR Dream11 team.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 15.0 credits

Yogesh of Dabang Delhi (image via PKL)

Yogesh has been the prime defender of Dabang Delhi with 64 tackle points from 21 games. He has four Super tackles and as many High-5s in his account.

With an excellent average of 3.05, Yogesh has maintained a 54% success rate, making him a fine candidate for the captain/vice-captain role in your DEL vs BLR Dream11 teams.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi in action against Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik bagged his 13th Super-10 and fourth in the last six matches in the most recent game against Tamil Thalaivas. He scored 18 raid points from as many successful raids.

Ashu had scored nine raid points and one tackle point against Bengaluru Bulls during the reverse fixture. He will be eyeing his 14th Super-10 in the upcoming DEL vs BLR Dream11 match.