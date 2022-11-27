DEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 105

Match 105 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will be played between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday, November 27, in Hyderabad. Both teams are in the upper half of the standings, and a win will take them closer to the playoffs.

Bengaluru Bulls hold third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 58 points in 17 matches. They have registered 10 wins, six losses and a draw, with two of their defeats coming in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are on a three-match winning streak. They hold the fifth spot in the standings with nine wins in 17 matches. Ahead of the clash between Delhi and Bengaluru, here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

DEL vs BLR Match Details

The Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC will square off in the second game of the Super Sunday double-header at 8.30 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 105.

Date and Time: November 27, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC: L L W W W.

Bengaluru Bulls: W W W L L.

DEL vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/Team Update

No major injury issues in the Delhi squad.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

All squad members are available.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 105

Raider - Bharat

Bharat has been the best raider for Bengaluru Bulls. He is third on the Most Raid Points list with 196 raid points.

Defender - Sandeep Dhull

Sandeep Dhull has been one of Delhi's main defenders this season. He earned four points in the previous game against Gujarat Giants.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik scored 10 touch points, one bonus point and one tackle point for Delhi. He has been the top all-rounder for his franchise.

DEL vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Bharat

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 105

Player Name Bharat Saurabh Nandal Naveen Kumar Sandeep Dhull Ashu Malik

DEL vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik fired in unison in Delhi's last match. It would be wise to pick at least two of them in the fantasy team.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Bharat.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal, Saurabh Nandal and Mayur Kadam.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

