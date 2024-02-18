DEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 127

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) take on the Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 127th match of PKL 10 on Sunday, February 18, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

This will be Dabang Delhi KC's final group-stage match, and they'll want to win to further strengthen their chances of finishing third on the points table to have a better chance in the first Eliminator.

They enter this match on the back of a stellar 45-43 comeback win over the Tamil Thalaivas, although the performance of their defense is a slight cause for concern.

Meanwhile, this will be the penultimate match of the Bulls' campaign, and they'll want to finish on a high. Coming into this one after back-to-back defeats, Saurabh Nandal and co. were hammered 50-28 by the Gujarat Giants a week ago.

DEL vs BLR Match Details

Match: DEL vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 127

Date and Time: February 18, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Akash Prasher, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Sushil Om, Ran Singh, Monu, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, and Parteek.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 127

Raider - Sushil Om

Sushil Om has stepped up and done a decent job as a raider for the Bulls in Bharat's absence, and with Meetu Sharma the only other Dream11 raiding option in this match, he looks like a must-have.

Defender - Yogesh

Right corner Yogesh has been the backbone of Delhi's defense, scoring 64 tackle points in 21 games. Against the many left raiders of the Bulls, a High 5 looks on the cards for him.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is an easy choice in the all-rounders' category, and his recent form makes him the outright best captaincy choice as well.

DEL vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Ashish/Surjeet Singh

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 127

Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish, Sushil Om, and Surjeet Singh.

DEL vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, Dabang Delhi KC do have an edge over the Bulls if both teams remain unchanged from their last outings purely because of the insane form that Ashu Malik is in. While Delhi's defense has been slightly porous, Bengaluru's raiding issues far outweigh the former's concerns, and backing the Delhi defense, specifically the corners, is essential.

Ashu is the best Dream11 captaincy pick, with Yogesh and Surjeet Singh decent options for the vice-captaincy.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ashish, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, and Yogesh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Parteek.

Raiders: Sushil Om.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-captain: Yogesh.

DEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Ran Singh.

Raiders: Sushil Om and Meetu Sharma.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-captain: Surjeet Singh.