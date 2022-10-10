DEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 11

The defending champions Dabang Delhi KC take on the Gujarat Giants on Monday (October 10) at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi started their title defense in fine fashion, putting up a clinical performance in a 41-27 win over U Mumba. New skipper Naveen Kumar picked up where he left off last season, with Ashu Malik stepping up in Vijay Malik's absence. The defense clicked as a unit as well.

Meanwhile, the new-look Giants, with Ram Mehar Singh as their new Head Coach got their season underway with a 31-31 tie against the Tamil Thalaivas. While Rakesh Sungroya was impressive with a Super 10, the rest of the team needs to come to the party, especially their defense.

DEL vs GUJ Match Details

Dabang Delhi KC will take on the Gujarat Giants in the second match of a doubleheader at 8.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: October 10, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: D

DEL vs GUJ Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

Vijay Malik missed the previous game due to an injury.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dahiya, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 11

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is easily the best raider in this match on paper. The newly appointed Delhi skipper started off with a Super 10 against U Mumba and will look to better his points tally against the Giants.

Defender - Sandeep Dhull

The Delhi vice-captain is arguably the strongest defender on paper from this match. The left corner defender picked up four tackle points against U Mumba in the opener and will be keen to carry the form into this match.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

In Vijay's absence, Ashu Malik should be Naveen Kumar's support raider and could pick up plenty of points in that role. He garnered six raid points and a soliary tackle point against U Mumba and will look to continue his rich form.

DEL vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is a safe and bankable option to hand your captain's armband to, regardless of the rest of your team.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull

With each successful tackle bringing in 20 Dream11 points, someone used to scoring plenty of tackle points like Sandeep Dhull is a smart option to make your vice-captain.

5 Must-Picks for DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 11

Player Name Naveen Kumar Sandeep Kumar Dhull Rakesh Sungroya. Ashu Malik. Vishal Lather

DEL vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar's consistency has been next to none over the last few seasons and it would be too risky to captain anyone other than him in this match.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Parteek Dahiya

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sungroya.

