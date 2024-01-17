DEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76

Dabang Delhi KC take on the Gujarat Giants in the 76th game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, January 17, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Delhi enter this game after dropping points in a 39-39 tie with the Patna Pirates. They were on a four-game winning streak, but a late comeback from the Pirates and some poor game management from Delhi meant that they dropped a couple of points.

Ashu Malik was once again the pick of the lot with 14 raid points, with Vikrant starring in defence with four tackle points.

The Giants, meanwhile, had a game to forget as they were thrashed 37-17 by the Puneri Paltan in their last outing. Barring a High 5 for Sombir in the right corner, they had very little to cheer, so they will look to brush the game off and move on.

DEL vs GUJ Match Details

Match: DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76

Date and Time: January 17, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Rohit Gulia/Sonu Jaglan, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji D/Arkam Shaikh

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76

Raider - Rakesh Sangroya

Sangroya is likely to return to the Gujarat starting lineup after some much-needed rest in the defeat to the Puneri Paltan.

He's the Giants' lead raider whenever he starts and is the best of the available raiding options, but Manjeet, Parteek Dahiya and Meetu are capable of contributing big scores too.

Defender - Sombir

Sombir was one of the few bright sparks in Giants' defeat to Pune, and his six tackle points saved them from further embarrassment. A naturally aggressive defender, Sombir should pick up 2-3 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is easily the best all-rounder pick for this contest, and there's very little doubt about it.

DEL vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Fazel Atrachali

Yogesh

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76

Fazel Atrachali, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Sombir, Rakesh Sangroya

DEL vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi have the form and edge over the Giants coming into the game. But despite their defeat to the Paltan, the Giants sit only one spot below Delhi in the points table, and a win will take them above Delhi into third place.

This should be a pretty close game, and a balanced one as well, with points for both raiders and defense. Playing it safe by captaining dependable players might be the way to go.

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Yogesh, Sombir, Ashish

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya, Meetu Sharma

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-Captain: Yogesh

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Deepak Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Yogesh

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Manjeet and Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali