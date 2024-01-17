DEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76

Dabang Delhi KC take on the Gujarat Giants in the 76th game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, January 17, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
Delhi enter this game after dropping points in a 39-39 tie with the Patna Pirates. They were on a four-game winning streak, but a late comeback from the Pirates and some poor game management from Delhi meant that they dropped a couple of points.
Ashu Malik was once again the pick of the lot with 14 raid points, with Vikrant starring in defence with four tackle points.
The Giants, meanwhile, had a game to forget as they were thrashed 37-17 by the Puneri Paltan in their last outing. Barring a High 5 for Sombir in the right corner, they had very little to cheer, so they will look to brush the game off and move on.
DEL vs GUJ Match Details
Match: DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76
Date and Time: January 17, 2024; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
DEL vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s
Dabang Delhi KC
Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit
Gujarat Giants
Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Rohit Gulia/Sonu Jaglan, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji D/Arkam Shaikh
DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76
Raider - Rakesh Sangroya
Sangroya is likely to return to the Gujarat starting lineup after some much-needed rest in the defeat to the Puneri Paltan.
He's the Giants' lead raider whenever he starts and is the best of the available raiding options, but Manjeet, Parteek Dahiya and Meetu are capable of contributing big scores too.
Defender - Sombir
Sombir was one of the few bright sparks in Giants' defeat to Pune, and his six tackle points saved them from further embarrassment. A naturally aggressive defender, Sombir should pick up 2-3 tackle points.
All-Rounder - Ashu Malik
Ashu Malik is easily the best all-rounder pick for this contest, and there's very little doubt about it.
DEL vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Ashu Malik
Fazel Atrachali
Yogesh
Five Must-Picks for DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 76
Fazel Atrachali, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Sombir, Rakesh Sangroya
DEL vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Dabang Delhi have the form and edge over the Giants coming into the game. But despite their defeat to the Paltan, the Giants sit only one spot below Delhi in the points table, and a win will take them above Delhi into third place.
This should be a pretty close game, and a balanced one as well, with points for both raiders and defense. Playing it safe by captaining dependable players might be the way to go.
DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Yogesh, Sombir, Ashish
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik
Raiders: Parteek Dahiya, Meetu Sharma
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-Captain: Yogesh
DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Sombir, Deepak Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Yogesh
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik
Raiders: Manjeet and Rakesh Sangroya
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali