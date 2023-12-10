DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 10, 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) will be up against Haryana Steelers (HAR) in the 17th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday, December 10, at 9:00 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi KC didn’t start their tournament as they would have wanted. They went down 42-31 against Tamil Thalaivas in their opening game. However, the Delhi–based franchise fought back in style in the next game to get their first taste of victory in PKL 10. They defeated Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 courtesy of a brilliant Super 10 by none other than Naveen Kumar.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers also started their PKL 10 campaign with a defeat. It was a humiliating start to their season, losing 57-27 to UP Yoddhas. With an eye set on a comeback, the Steelers put on a show against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game. They won 38-32 despite some fightback from the Bulls towards the end. It was an all-round effort by the Steelers, with Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit emerging as the defensive stars for them.

As both teams come into this game on the back of a win, it will be interesting to see who will come on top this time. They have some great players in their lineup who can prove to be game-changers.

Let’s take a look at three players who are expected to play a key role in the DEL vs HAR game and are wise captaincy/vice-captaincy choices.

#3 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik raids against Bengaluru Bulls (Image via PKL)

Ashu Malik has had a great start to his PKL 10 journey. He has done exactly what Dabang Delhi KC has expected of him by lending a supporting hand to Naveen Kumar.

In the first game against Tamil Thalaivas, he secured nine raid points with just two unsuccessful attempts. Ashu was among the few positives for Delhi in their defeat in that game. He followed it up with another excellent performance against the Bulls with nine raid points and a solitary tackle point. He is expected to continue his form and deliver once again in the DEL vs HAR match.

#2 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15 credits

Jaideep Dahiya along with his Haryana Steelers teammates in a huddle (Image via PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya was at his best in Haryana’s previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls. Although he became a little rusty in the second half, overall, it was a top-notch performance that put the Steelers in the driver’s seat.

He secured a brilliant High 5 with six tackle points and helped the Steelers secure their first win in PKL 10. His experience and form make him a vital captaincy candidate for the DEL vs HAR game.

#1 Naveen Kumar (DEL) - 16 credits

Naveen Kumar raids against Bengaluru Bulls (Image via PKL)

How can someone not take the “Naveen Express” Naveen Kumar as their captain pick? He is one of the most lethal and consistent raiders in PKL who hardly has an off day. Just like usual, he secured Super 10s in both outings for Delhi with scores of 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Naveen Kumar is a sure-shot captain/ vice-captain pick for the DEL vs HAR game, and you can’t afford to miss him.